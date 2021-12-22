Three of the most prominent candidates include interim prime minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah, who had previously said he would not run in the election; commander Khalifa Hifter who controls much of the country’s east and previously launched an assault on the capital of Tripoli; and Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of former dictator Moammar al-Gaddafi who was overthrown and killed during the country’s 2011 revolution.