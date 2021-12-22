The international community had thrown its support behind the planned elections, hoping the vote could help lead Libya out of the decade of chaos that followed the elder Gaddafi’s overthrow amid a NATO-backed uprising. Amid a power void in the years that followed, the country descended into chaos as rival camps battled for control of the oil-rich nation of 7 million. At a conference in Paris last month, foreign powers insisted on the importance of the Dec. 24 vote and threatened to sanction those who attempted to obstruct it.