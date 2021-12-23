The mood in much of Europe reflects hopes briefly glimpsed — and then dashed. As in the United States, new cases of the omicron variant are quickly overtaking previously dominant delta variant. But many European governments have gone further than the United States in reimposing curfews, closures and travel restrictions. Ireland is shutting pubs at 8 p.m. Spain and parts of Italy have reintroduced an outdoor mask mandate. In Austria, people without proof of vaccination or covid-19 recovery can leave home only for essential reasons.