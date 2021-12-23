In a statement posted on the Israeli Foreign Ministry’s website, the IAA highlighted some of the findings from the search, including coins, bells, gemstones and figurines from the third-century Roman and 14th-century Mameluke periods — and a gold ring the authority said bore an image of the “good shepherd” that was used by early Christians to symbolize Jesus.
The archaeologists also uncovered a red gemstone they believe to have been the property of one of those who perished in the shipwreck. It is carved with the image of a lyre, an instrument they noted is symbolic and significant in both Jewish and Greek tradition.
The search uncovered “hundreds of silver and bronze Roman coins from the mid-third century CE,” the release said, as well as about 560 “silver coins from the Mamluk period.”
Jacob Sharvit and Dror Planer of the Marine Archaeology Unit speculated that the ships were anchored near Caesarea when they sank due to a storm, possibly as people on board tried to maneuver them into the port.
Read more: