Israel’s national coronavirus advisory committee made its recommendation for the fourth dose Tuesday while still gathering data on the omicron variant, saying it does not have the luxury of time. The omicron variant is believed to be three times more transmissible than previous variants, and while it may be milder — it has not caused massive increases in hospitalizations in the United Kingdom, and infections have plummeted after a surge in South Africa — many Israeli health officials warn that an increase in even moderate cases could overwhelm the country’s hospitals.