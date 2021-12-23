“The inequalities are worsening,” said Tsion Firew, an assistant professor at the Columbia University Medical Center and adviser to Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health. “Especially as the omicron variant is widely spreading in places like the United States,” which continues to record a rate of per capita deaths among the highest in the world, “we are going to see more vaccine hoarding and we are going to see it become more difficult for low-income countries to access” doses, she said.