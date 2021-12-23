While the news conference typically has a circuslike atmosphere — journalists from across the country pack a Moscow hall with signs to grab Putin’s attention so he’ll call on them for questions — it could have a more serious feel to it this year. The Kremlin has invited roughly 500 journalists from Russian and foreign media outlets.
Putin is expected to address the sweeping demands Russia issued to the United States and NATO last week that would halt any eastward expansion and effectively bar all other former Soviet republics — including Ukraine — from joining or cooperating with the military alliance. The foreign ministry took the unusual step of publishing its proposals — what Moscow refers to as “security guarantees” — and officials this week complained that the United States had yet to adequately respond to them.
In his most fiery comments on the matter yet, Putin told senior officers at the Russian Defense Ministry Tuesday that Moscow will take “military-technical response measures and react harshly to unfriendly steps.” Russia has deployed more than 100,000 troops on its border with Ukraine, sparking fears of a possible invasion.
But Putin has claimed it’s Russia that is at risk of an armed incursion because of NATO’s reach into Ukraine. He previously complained that the United States and its allies supply Kyiv with lethal weapons, conduct “provocative” military exercises in the Black Sea and fly strategic bombers just 12 miles from Russia’s borders. Washington has provided Kyiv with $2.5 billion in defensive military assistance since 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine.
Putin has also warned against stationing missile defense systems in Ukraine similar to those in Romania and Poland, claiming that they could be secret offensive weapons capable of reaching Moscow within 10 minutes.
“We can’t retreat any further,” he said Tuesday. “Do they really think we’ll sit idly as they create threats against us?”
Russia’s demands to the United States and NATO have raised worries among analysts that Moscow is making requests that it knows Washington will not agree to, seeking to send a message domestically and to create a pretext for possible military action against Ukraine once those demands are spurned.
But Fyodor Lukyanov, a foreign-policy analyst who advises the Kremlin, said the proposals could just be a starting point for a deeper negotiation. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Wednesday that talks between the Russian and American delegations are planned for early January.
“Certainly, some of the points in this composition are practically unimplementable,” Lukyanov said. “But if we believe that this is something like a new version of classical diplomacy where the radical positions are put on the table at the beginning and then some kind of bargaining begins — whatever the sides are saying now — then probably we can expect some kind of attempt at least to have a conversation.”
While Putin’s move to invade and then annex the Crimean Peninsula was ultimately hugely popular among Russians, analysts say there is no popular support for war now. People here are weary of new sanctions, which the United States warned will be “unprecedented”, if Russia takes military action against Ukraine.
But the Kremlin’s messaging on the tensions with Kyiv appears to be working. Half of the Russians surveyed in a recent poll by the independent Levada Center blamed the United States and other NATO countries for the escalation.
“If he will see that some part of Russians are against it, he will just double down on convincing them that it’s for them and it’s necessary,” said Tatiana Stanovaya, the head of the R.Politik think tank.
“But Putin’s regime now functions in such a way that no one can really question Putin’s visions and decisions,” she added. “As Putin doesn’t stand any critics and he doesn’t stand any questioning of his policy, he tends to make decisions that are sometimes emotional and much more subjective and questionable.”
