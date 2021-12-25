The 19-year-old man was arrested after he was found entering the grounds of the castle at around 8:30 a.m., police said. He did not enter any buildings.
“Members of the royal family have been informed about the incident,” Mears said. “We do not believe there is a wider danger to the public.”
A spokeswoman for Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the incident.
For a second year in a row, the queen scrapped her customary plans to host a large Christmas gathering at her Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England. Buckingham Palace cited concerns over a spike in coronavirus infections. Confirmed daily cases hit a record high on Saturday.
Instead, the queen spent Christmas Day at Windsor Castle, her main residence since the start of the pandemic in 2020. She was joined by a small group of family members, including her eldest son, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla.
This was the queen’s first Christmas since the death of her husband, Prince Philip, in April at age 99. The queen paid tribute to him in her annual Christmas Day speech, which was broadcast Saturday was but recorded last week.
Referring to Philip, the queen said that there was “one familiar laugh missing this year.”
Read more: