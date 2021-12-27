“In the past ten days the number of people who have tested positive for the omicron variant rose from 20 a day to 450. That is more than a twenty-fold rise within ten days,” Eran Segal, a professor at the Weizmann Institute of Science and consultant to the Israeli coronavirus cabinet, said in an interview on Sunday with the Israeli news site Ynet. “I anticipate that within a week we’ll see thousands of people testing positive for Omicron, and within two weeks we may cross the record high since the beginning of the pandemic—around 10,000 people testing positive daily.”