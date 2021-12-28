Close encounters between man-made objects in orbit are growing as space becomes more cluttered, with SpaceX’s Starlink blamed as a major contributor. One estimate by Hugh Lewis, the head of the Astronautics Research Group at the University of Southampton in Britain, said Starlink already accounts for more than half of close encounters between spacecraft in orbit, with the proportion forecast to grow to as much as 90 percent as the company launches more satellites, according to Space.com.