Wednesday’s arrests come amid a flurry of repressive actions in Hong Kong, which held a legislative vote this month that only “patriots” — those loyal to the Communist Party — could contest. Days later, with the pro-Beijing camp occupying the entire legislature and the pro-democracy opposition in jail, authorities removed statues on university campuses commemorating the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, erasing one of the last symbols of how life in Hong Kong was different to that on the mainland.