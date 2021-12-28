The executives arrested include Stand News’ acting chief editor Patrick Lam, along with the singer Denise Ho and prominent lawyer and former lawmaker Margaret Ng, who were both former board members of Stand News. Police also detained Ronson Chan, Stand News’ deputy assignment editor, who is also the chair of Hong Kong Journalists Association, to assist with the investigation, local media reported. Chan attempted to live-stream the raid when police arrived at his door, until officers told him to stop.
More than 200 police officers were also deployed to Stand News’ offices with a warrant that allowed them to search and seize any journalistic materials.
The sweep intensifies pressure on the press in Hong Kong as Beijing overhauls institutions in the territory, including schools and the legislature, to bring them in line with the repressive conditions on the Chinese mainland.
Earlier this year, Hong Kong’s most read newspaper, the pro-democracy Apple Daily, was forced to shut down after police arrested its executives and froze its assets. Apple Daily’s founder, Jimmy Lai, is in prison serving sentences for peaceful protests and also faces charges under a national security law that China imposed on the city last year, and which effectively criminalized dissent with penalties of up to life in prison for broadly worded crimes.
In an interview this month with Voice of America, Chan, speaking in his capacity as chair of the journalists’ association, said 2021 had been the “saddest year" for the press in Hong Kong, with “many red lines” now confronting journalists. Over the past year, authorities have also tightened the screws around public broadcaster Radio Television Hong Kong, eroding its editorial independence and forcing it to play a role as a state mouthpiece rather than an independent voice.
Wednesday’s arrests come amid a flurry of repressive actions in Hong Kong, which held a legislative vote this month that only “patriots” — those deemed loyal to the Communist Party — could contest. With the pro-Beijing camp occupying the entire legislature and the pro-democracy opposition in jail, authorities days later removed statues on university campuses commemorating the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, erasing one of the last symbols of how life in Hong Kong was different to that on the mainland.
Stand News was founded in December 2014 after the Umbrella Movement protests, an unsuccessful campaign by Hong Kongers demanding the right to elect their own leaders. After authorities shut down Apple Daily, the news organization took its editorials and other non-news items offline as a precautionary measure. Several of its board members, including those arrested on Wednesday, resigned after the closure of Apple Daily.
