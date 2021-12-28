They are filled with photos of peacocks, rhinos, kangaroos, and Escobar’s two original hippos — before they multiplied and became the largest invasive species on the planet. There’s the First Communion of Escobar’s niece, the birthday party of one of his sons. There’s the group photo of Escobar’s hit men. The family photos in a house that was eventually burned by “Los Pepes,” the vigilantes who waged a war on Escobar. There’s the cousin that was later killed, the brother-in-law who was also murdered. Sometimes Jiménez wonders how he, too, wasn’t killed by Escobar’s enemies.