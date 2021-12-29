Other posts using the hashtag focused on Indigenous lore and colonial invasion, and fighting a tyrannical empire.
The building, which was the seat of Australia’s federal Parliament between 1927 and 1988, is now a popular tourist attraction and houses the Museum of Australian Democracy.
Michael McCormack, a conservative lawmaker, said protesters were heard chanting “let it burn.”
“How disgraceful,” he wrote on Twitter. “An outrageous attack on our democracy, our history, our sovereignty.”
The MMAMV Facebook page shared video of protesters clashing with police at the scene, while local journalist Rachel Baxter tweeted footage of protesters targeting media workers.
The building was evacuated and the fire extinguished a short time later, local media reported.
MMAMV has organized protests over the past six months in Sydney, Melbourne and other cities around the country, with speakers including far-right politician Pauline Hanson. Its Facebook page shares posts and images critical of vaccination and medications. It also posts about child trafficking concerns and freedom.
The group does not appear to be associated with Indigenous organizations or issues. At Thursday’s protest, however, some of those present waved the Indigenous flag, wore dot-painting shirts, carried Indigenous instruments and appeared to perform an Indigenous dance in front of the fire.
The building was also forced to close last week because of a fire during a protest, which was reported as an accident.
