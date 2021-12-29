The police and women’s organizations can refer women to public or private shelters. Each shelter hosts just a few dozen women, and some have rules, such as barring sons older than 8, that limit their appeal. The virus made life inside even more restrictive. When women leave, there’s typically no “systematic support for housing or [for] being able to finish their studies, and then moving on and starting a new life,” Nims said. In some cases, at-risk women are housed in jails, ostensibly for their protection.