The official People’s Daily posted on Weibo that Viya’s fine should serve as a “wake-up call” to others. “It doesn’t matter how famous or how popular you are, if you evade taxes you cannot avoid punishment,” it said. Almost all provinces have given artists and live-streamers until the end of the year to pay any owed taxes and avoid severe punishment. The State Taxation Administration called for more investigations to “advance fairness and justice” and ensure that new industries “develop within regulations.”