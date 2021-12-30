In another case in May 2020, Menna Abdel Aziz, an Egyptian teenager popular on TikTok, posted a video of herself sobbing and bruised, saying she had been kidnapped and raped. Egyptian authorities responded by jailing her under charges of “debauchery” for the outfits she wore in her TikToks. After a public campaign, Abdel Aziz was released. In May of this year, five men were sentenced to prison terms of three to 11 years on charges including rape and kidnapping.