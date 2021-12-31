Since then, pharmacies have become the go-to place for testing. There are 20,000 pharmacies across the country, 14,000 of which offer swabs. Some pharmacies have swapped out their testing tents two or three times, replacing them because of wear and tear. Some pharmacies have upgraded to more durable cabins. Some have set up online appointment systems. A few have installed touch screens at the entrance, so people can take a number for their place in line. Pharmacists say that, along the way, their own lives have been pushed in ways they never imagined.