In South Korea — where seniority often dictates one’s role in society — the unique age system often puzzles those unfamiliar with the practice, which has roots in Confucianism, said Choi Sun Jong, an expert on youth culture at Kyonggi University, just outside Seoul. Age in South Korea starts at 1 year old, so “even for someone born on Dec. 31, the next year they will be 2 years old.”