The experience in Europe is especially relevant, since schools here were shut for far shorter periods than in the United States in 2020 and 2021. That was supposed to help students like Kalvin Legrand, who attends a high school in Quaregnon, a working class town an hour outside of Brussels. But Legrand is faltering, and evidence is starting to emerge that European students experienced significant academic setbacks, even though they attended school in-person through most of the pandemic.