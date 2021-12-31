The experience in Europe is especially relevant, since schools here were shut for far shorter periods in 2020 and 2021 than those in the United States. That was supposed to help students like Kalvin Legrand, who attends high school in Quaregnon, a working-class town an hour outside Brussels. But Legrand is faltering in his studies, and evidence is emerging that European students experienced significant academic setbacks, even though they attended school in-person through most of the pandemic.