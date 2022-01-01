Live music cautiously resumed in November under South Korea’s “living with covid-19” reopening plans, but concerts were quickly scrapped in December amid a spike in hospitalizations and concerns about the omicron variant. For New Year’s Eve, some shows went ahead, but under strictly enforced rules on social distancing, masks and the disorienting quiet from the audience — which is normally belting out the tunes along with the bands. In Goyang, the crowd size was trimmed from about 5,000 to 2,700.