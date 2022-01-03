Health professionals are still studying why births in many areas dipped more than expected. In Mexico, some health departments managed to maintain family planning programs despite the immense strain on the medical system. The number of weddings plummeted, leading some couples to postpone childbirth. Lockdowns might have kept adolescents from socializing. A shift to longer-acting contraceptives, already underway before the pandemic, might have been a factor. Health professionals and women’s advocates also point to growing attention to birth control in a country where half of pregnancies had previously been unplanned.