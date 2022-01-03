The gangs have also targeted foreigners, including a group of 17 Christian missionaries from an Ohio-based charity. The 16 Americans and one Canadian with Christian Aid Missionaries said they escaped captivity last month after being abducted by the powerful 400 Mawozo gang while they were returning from a visit to an orphanage outside Port-au-Prince. Haitian officials have said that the missionaries were released. The gang demanded a ransom of $1 million per person.