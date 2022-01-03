The measure applies only to UAE citizens, so it won’t tie down the country’s large population of expatriates, who outnumber the Emirati nationals living there, according to the government. People who have medical exemptions from getting vaccinated, as well as certain humanitarian-related cases, will also be exempt.
New coronavirus cases have risen sharply in the UAE in recent days, spiking from about 55 daily, on a seven-day average, at the beginning of December to more than 2,250 as of Sunday, according to the Our World in Data project, which tracks coronavirus cases.
Vaccination rates in the UAE are among the highest in the world, with 100 percent of its population having received at least one dose, according to government data, and 92 percent fully vaccinated. The public data doesn’t include rates for boosters.
UAE residents 18 and older are eligible for a booster shot six months after the last primary dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Sinopharm or Sputnik vaccines offered there.
The UAE was among the first in the world to roll out a booster shot campaign after it moved in May to offer recipients of the Chinese-developed Sinopharm vaccine a third shot over concerns that the vaccine was not effective enough.
Other countries have begun adding boosters to their vaccine passport programs, as health officials around the world begin to rethink the definition of “fully vaccinated.”
The European Union said last month that its “EU Digital COVID Certificate” would lapse nine months after the latest shot, pushing people to comply with the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control’s guidance that booster shots be taken six months after the last shot of the primary vaccination regimen. Israel and South Korea have begun requiring a booster shot to maintain the fully vaccinated status required for entry to restaurants and event venues.
But the new rule is among the first in the world to outright bar outward travel for the unboosted. Until Nov 1., Australia had gone so far as barring its citizens from leaving the country unless they had an exemption, earning the country nicknames like “Fortress Australia” and the “Hermit Kingdom.” But those restrictions have been loosened in an effort to “live with the virus.”
