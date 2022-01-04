“In close cooperation with the United States, the South Korean military closely monitors relevant movements and maintains a readiness posture in preparation for possible new launches,” said the JCS.
Numerous U.N. Security Council resolutions ban North Korea from testing ballistic missiles, though Pyongyang has repeatedly violated them. North Korea last conducted a weapons test on Oct. 19, when the nuclear-armed country fired a short-range ballistic missile from a submarine.
“The fact that North Korea has continued to launch missiles [in recent months] is absolutely regrettable,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters Wednesday. “We will continue to strengthen our surveillance more than ever.”
Earlier this week, Moon promised to use his two months left in office to pursue a diplomatic breakthrough with Pyongyang. “If an opportunity arises, our government — until the end of my term — will seek the normalization of inter-Korean relations and a path to an irreversible peace,” Moon said in his New Year’s address on Monday.
Moon has been pursuing an end-of-war declaration between the United States and the two Koreas in a bid to revive stalled negotiations over nuclear weapons between North Korea and the United States. Pyongyang has called such a declaration “premature,” while Washington has expressed reservations about the details of any such resolution.
Meanwhile on New Year’s Eve, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to bolster the country’s military in a speech to the ruling Workers’ Party. Kim renewed his calls for Pyongyang to develop more powerful, high-tech weapons in 2022 but did not offer details.
Julia Mio Inuma in Tokyo contributed to this report.