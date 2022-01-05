The globe is witnessing an America where those who are willing to look back at the insurrection perceive vastly different realities, along starkly partisan lines. A Washington Post-University of Maryland poll released Saturday found that 72 percent of Republicans believe President Trump bears “just some” responsibility or “none at all” for the events of Jan. 6, when, as my colleagues reported, “he claimed at a [Jan. 6] rally near the White House that the election had been rigged and urged his followers to ‘fight like hell’ to stop what he said was a stolen outcome.” Compare that with 92 percent of Democrats who say he bears a “great deal” or “good amount” of the blame.