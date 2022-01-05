Colombia has nearly 5 million internally displaced people, a number surpassed only by Syria and the Democratic Republic of Congo. That includes at least 82,846 who were forcibly displaced between January and November 2021, a 169 percent increase from 2020 and the largest number in the five years since the government signed the historic peace deal with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, according to the Bogotá-based Consultancy for Human Rights and Displacement, also known as CODHES. Nearly 23 percent of those victims were Indigenous, and at least 9,857 were forced from Chocó, home to many of the Emberá families in the park campsite.