Less than one year after India was devastated by the delta variant, coronavirus cases are again showing an alarming spike, this time propelled by the highly transmissible omicron variant. And just as it was last year, India is again entering a high-stakes election season, when political parties are pushing ahead with thronging rallies and campaign events even while health officials plead with the public to stay home and limit indoor gatherings, sporting events and weddings. Some states have banned campaign activities — but not the battleground states of this year.