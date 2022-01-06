Simcha Neumark learned how Israel is zeroing in on prospective recipients just a few hours after he tested positive for the virus. Because he has a chronic disease treated with immune-suppressing drugs, the 33-year-old banker from Jerusalem has been navigating the pandemic with extreme caution. Worse, the coronavirus vaccine has proved a bust in his case. None of the three jabs he got in Israel or the two in his native Brazil prompted an immune response. “My body just won’t produce the antibodies,” he said.