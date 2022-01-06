Saturday: The cost of fuel skyrockets
Kazakhstan, an oil-rich nation and one of the largest in the world, lifted price caps on liquefied petroleum gas, which is used to operate most vehicles. The move caused the price of fuel to skyrocket, roughly doubling overnight.
That sparked anger, especially in the less wealthy western region of Mangystau, where protests began to take hold over the weekend.
Protests in Kazakhstan are relatively rare; the government rules with an iron fist and has used violence to crack down on opposition. In 2011 police fired on demonstrators in Mangystau, killing more than a dozen.
Tuesday: Countrywide demonstrations
But the uprisings in the country’s west spread to other parts. By Tuesday night, some 5,000 people gathered in Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city. The demonstrations became less about the fuel cap decision — which the government said Tuesday it would reverse — and more about dissatisfaction with those in charge.
President Nursultan Nazarbayev, 81, has ruled Kazakhstan for three decades, since the country gained independence in 1991. He handpicked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as his successor in 2019, but kept a firm grip on power.
Protesters shouted, “old man, go away!” as they rallied in frigid temperatures.
Wednesday: Escalation
On Wednesday, the demonstrations got more heated. Protesters attempted to pull down a statue of Nazarbayev.
They set fire to government buildings.
They also stormed the airport.
Wednesday night: Tokayev calls on Russia
With the Internet and messaging apps in much of the country blocked, Tokayev took to the state airwaves to call the demonstrators “international terrorists.”
He called on Russia to help quell the protests.
Thursday: Russian troops arrive
On Thursday, neighboring Russia heard those calls, dispatching its “peacekeepers” — part of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, which was formed after the dissolution of the Soviet Union — to Kazakhstan. It is unclear how many were deployed, or how long they will stay.
Local security forces fired on protesters on Thursday, killing “dozens,” according to a Kazakh official.