Tokayev’s government quickly restored price caps on liquefied petroleum gas, which powers most vehicles in the country’s west. He also removed Nazarbayev as head of the country’s powerful National Security Council and declared a two-week state of emergency for the entire country. In a televised speech Wednesday, Tokayev accused foreign-funded “terrorist bands” of stoking unrest, but did not offer evidence or specify what countries were behind the purported plot, according to the Associated Press.