More on Novak Djokovic

Tennis star Novak Djokovic is facing deportation after his travel visa for Australia was canceled.

Djokovic, whose vaccination status is unknown, arrived in Melbourne with a medical exemption to the mandatory coronavirus vaccination to compete in the Australian Open.

News of Djokovic’s vaccine exemption was met with skepticism and pushback from other quarters in the sport.

Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison said earlier that Djokovic would be “on the next plane home” if the tennis star could not prove why he needed an exemption from getting vaccinated.

The world No. 1 tennis star is now reportedly being held at a hotel used to house asylum seekers as his lawyers lodge an appeal.

John Feinstein: Novak Djokovic is desperate to be taken seriously. Now he’s becoming a punchline.

Read more tennis news.