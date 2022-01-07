It was time to enlist the Internet in my quest. Findarat.com.au is a website created by a Melbourne software developer that uses live user inputs to alert viewers to locations selling the tests. When I brought up its map around midday, I realized the futility of my morning’s efforts. The site showed only four locations in all of greater Melbourne — a city of more than 5 million — with tests in stock. One was sold out by the time I got there, half an hour later. I was on my way to another — one hour and 20 minutes away from my apartment — when I managed to get through to the pharmacy on the phone.