Between 2011 and 2021, Bulgaria’s population dropped by 844,000 people, or 11.5 percent, to 6.5 million, according to preliminary census data from Bulgaria’s National Statistics Institute. The country’s population peaked shortly before the fall of communism at nearly 9 million.
According to European Union estimates, the population will slip to 5.3 million by 2050.
The numbers confirm the “deepening of negative demographic trends” in the past 30 years, Bulgaria’s statistics office said. With the exception of the capital, Sofia, the populations of all districts in the country were in decline. The statistics office attributed the decrease to both low birthrates and migration.
Bulgaria has the lowest per-capita income in the 27-member European Union. But since 2014, Bulgarians have been entitled to work and live anywhere in the bloc, with many leaving to seek better pay and career options.
Birthrates in Bulgaria are in decline but not more so than elsewhere in Europe, with the main demographic crisis being the “constant emigration of educated and qualified people of an active age,” according to a 2018 report on demographics in Bulgaria by the German think tank Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung.
