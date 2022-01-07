An initial autopsy performed on seven of the 10 bodies showed that they ranged in age from 18 to 45, and that the cause of death was asphyxia caused by strangulation. Some of the victims showed signs of being tied by their hands and feet. “Only one of them showed signs that could be consistent with acts of torture,” which would need to be corroborated by a full autopsy, said the state’s attorney general, Francisco José Murillo Ruiseco, in a video posted on Facebook.