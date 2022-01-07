Australia on Friday rejected claims from Djokovic’s family that the player was being held prisoner ahead of a Monday court hearing that will determine whether he is allowed to remain in the country and play in the Australian Open. The world No. 1 had his visa canceled on arrival in Melbourne on Wednesday after authorities rejected his request for an exemption from Australia’s requirement that visitors be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Rather than leave the country, he lodged an appeal and is being held at a hotel for undocumented immigrants until the hearing can take place.