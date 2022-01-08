“My life is hard, but it gets much harder in winter,” said Abdul Hadi, 75, who works as a wheelbarrow porter in warmer weather. A few yards down a slushy alley, his daughter and several grandchildren were huddled around a woodstove in one of two rented rooms. Hadi’s battered metal barrow was in the other, piled with flattened cardboard to feed the fire. “We don’t even have enough money for bread,” he said, his face crumpling in defeat. “It’s the same story in every family. Please tell the world to help us.”