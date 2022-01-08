Officials were searching for 20 people believed to be missing, Pedro Aiharas, a spokesperson for the Minas Gerais Fire Department told The Washington Post. He said that about 20 people were treated at the scene, and that nine were taken to hospitals with serious injuries. One person was in critical condition with head and facial injuries, and at least five people were killed.
According to the fire department, it was unclear how many vessels were affected by the rockslide. Authorities believe the accident sank some of the boats closest to the rocky walls around Lago de Furnas.
What triggered the rock’s collapse remains unknown.
Rovilson Teixeira, who has worked with a speedboat transport company for six years, told Brazilian outlet O Tempo that he had never seen anything like it happen in the region.
“We are all stunned; nobody knows how many victims, but I can already tell you that there were not one or two deaths, but many deaths,” Teixeira said. “There are a lot of hurt people. The region is full of ambulances that have come from other areas to pick up the victims, but no one yet realizes the scale of the tragedy here.”
