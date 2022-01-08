Almaty airport, Kazakhstan’s busiest and now under the control of Russian and Kazakh forces, was still closed to civilian aircraft, while checkpoints set up during the nationwide state of emergency hindered domestic travel via rail and road. There were long lines at gas stations and worries of food shortages in Kazakhstan’s economic hub, with many markets closed or only taking cash, the BBC reported.
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had pledged to selectively restore the Internet, which has been severely disrupted since mid day Wednesday. But NetBlocks, a global Internet monitor, said that connectivity was still at about five percent of normal levels as of Saturday morning. The widespread blackout meant many Kazakh news websites were inaccessible.
The relative, edgy calm was bought at significant cost. Dozens of protesters and at least 18 members of the security forces have been killed since protests against a drastic fuel-price hike and the decrepit Kazakh political system kicked off last weekend. There were reports of bodies — only slowly being removed — on the streets of Almaty Friday.
Perhaps emboldened by the arrival of a 2,500-strong Russian-led “peacekeeping” force to prop up his government, Tokayev said Friday he had ordered his troops to “shoot to kill without warning” in an effort to crush the raging demonstrations. Earlier in the day, the Kazakh government said it had full control of all government and police buildings, some of which had been stormed by protesters earlier in the week.
The presidential order alarmed international observers and Western leaders. “The killing of police officers and others is unacceptable, the killing of demonstrators is, as well,” said Stéphane Dujarric, a spokesman for the United Nations Secretary General on Friday. “There is … a clear need to respect human rights and international standards while re-establishing public order.”
The State Department said late Friday that “non-emergency” staff and the families of all employees at the U.S. Consulate General in Almaty could choose to leave, citing the continued possibility of violent demonstrations developing without warning.
Tokayev on Wednesday called on the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization to intervene in Kazakhstan, marking the first time that the group of six former Soviet states has dispatched military forces in response to domestic unrest. Tokayev and CSTO allies, such as Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, have sought to portray protesters as foreign-funded “terrorists,” though there is no substantive evidence to back the claim.
The beleaguered Kazakh leader wrote on Twitter Friday — in posts that were apparently later deleted — that some of the “gangsters and terrorists” spoke non-Kazakh languages. He said that some 20,000 people were involved in the upheaval and that they were responsible for “at least six waves of attacks of terrorists” in Almaty.
His claims bemused many Central Asian experts. “There are a lot of things that don’t add up right now,” said Jennifer Brick Murtazashvili, a specialist on the politics of the former Soviet Union at the University of Pittsburgh. “No one has ever heard of these terrorists in Kazakhstan before, and now there are 20,000 of them in a well-coordinated attack? It just sounds implausible.”
It also wasn’t clear what Tokayev meant when he referred to non-Kazakh languages. About a fifth of the country’s 19 million people are ethnic Russians, but the Russian language is dominant in Kazakhstan, which became independent after the dissolution of the Soviet Union some 30 years ago.
The future of resource-rich Kazakhstan was also being discussed in Washington, Moscow and Beijing. China has invested billions in its neighbor’s energy sector over the past decade and President Xi Jinping called his Kazakh counterpart to say that Beijing firmly supports the country’s stability and rejects any attempts by “external forces” to provoke unrest or “color revolutions” in the country.
The turmoil within Kazakhstan could present an opportunity for China and Russia, said Murtazashvili. “We do see this sort of division of labor emerging in the region where Russia … handles the security and China handles infrastructure.”
With its abundant and inexpensive energy resources, Kazakhstan has emerged as a hub for cryptocurrency mining, particularly after Beijing cracked down on the sector last year. The upheaval has affected the price of bitcoin, which traded at around $41,866 early Saturday, down about 9 percent from Jan. 1.
The United States and Kazakhstan also have a long history of cooperation in fields such as energy and security. America was the first country to recognize Kazakhstan’s independence from the Soviet Union and Muslim-majority Kazakhstan supported the U.S.-helmed interventions in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Another unknown is the fate of Kazakh sovereignty now that Russian troops are in the country, which President Vladimir Putin sees as part of Moscow’s traditional sphere of influence. Over the past year, Putin has tightened ties with Belarus, which he hopes to see in federation with Russia, while militarily threatening Ukraine, which the Kremlin does not treat as a truly sovereign state.
Kazakh opposition leader Mukhtar Ablyazov, a former energy minister now in exile in France, said in an interview with Reuters that his country was now occupied by Russia. (A top CSTO official has played down talk of an occupation and suggested that the alliance’s troops would only be there temporarily.)
“The West should tear Kazakhstan away from Russia,” Ablyazov said, adding that the country faced being subsumed into a structure like the Russia-dominated Soviet Union.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters Friday that the Kazakh government appeared to be able to “deal appropriately” with the protests, which raised questions as to why assistance from Moscow was needed.
“I think one lesson in recent history is that once Russians are in your house, it’s sometimes very difficult to get them to leave,” he said.
Cheng reported from Seoul.
