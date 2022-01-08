So far, 22 people — 10 men, 10 children and two women — had been found dead, most from hypothermia, Atiq Ahmed, an Islamabad police officer, told the Associated Press, after thick snow fell fast near Murree, a popular vacation destination in the mountains about 40 miles northeast of the capital. Eight of them were from the family of a fellow officer Ahmed identified as Naveed Iqbal, who he said also died in the cold.