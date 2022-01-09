For weeks, India has been grappling with sharply rising case numbers but also a national debate over whether to press forward with a high-stakes campaign season that will see more than 180 million voters come out and cast ballots in state races. Almost every political party involved in the upcoming polls — which carry significant repercussions for national politics — has been holding massive rallies, even as state and local officials introduced new social distancing restrictions and curfews to contain transmission.