At the time the covid-19 pandemic got its name, India had reported just three cases of the virus, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. As of Sunday, 483,000 lives have now been lost to the virus in India, with more than 35 million cases recorded across the country, according to John Hopkins University. The highly transmissible omicron outbreak has triggered an alarming spike in cases across the country, with some states reintroducing measures such as curfews to prevent the spread of infection.