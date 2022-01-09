The world’s top-ranked men’s tennis player appealed the decision. On Saturday, Federal Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly rejected the Australian government’s request to delay the hearing, setting up a Monday morning showdown.
The high-profile case has captured headlines around the globe by pitting the steely nerved Serb against Australia’s strict pandemic protocols. Djokovic’s family has denounced his treatment, and Serbian and Australian officials have traded criticism.
The case has also transformed the unvaccinated tennis star — already a prominent skeptic of coronavirus vaccines — into a lightning rod for the global vaccination debate.
‘Novak Djokovic is not a criminal’: Serbia and Australia trade volleys as tennis star remains held in hotel
The saga began last week when Djokovic, who is seeking to break the record for men’s Grand Slam singles titles, posted on Instagram that he was “heading Down Under with an exemption permission.”
The post sparked outrage in Australia, which has recently seen one of the sharpest spikes of covid infections in the world despite high vaccination rates. When Djokovic arrived at the Melbourne airport, he was detained for eight hours overnight before being transferred to the Park Hotel, where asylum seekers are detained, until his appeal could be decided.
In court documents filed ahead of Monday’s hearing, Djokovic’s attorneys argue his visa was not subject to any vaccination conditions and was improperly canceled. They also say the tennis star believed he had obtained the requisite medical exemption and that Australian immigration officials had signed off on “quarantine-free” entry.
But federal officials insist the exemption — based on Djokovic’s contracting covid-19 in December, according to court filings — only applied to the tournament and was not sufficient to enter the country.
On Sunday, the head of Tennis Australia, which organizes the Australian Open, blamed the situation on “contradictory information” received during months of communication with the federal government.
Djokovic is not the only player caught up in the debacle. After detaining the Serb, the Australian Border Force also launched an investigation into whether others had already entered the country using the same type of medical exemption. Officials then canceled the visas of a foreign official and Czech doubles player Renata Voracova, both of whom have since left the country. Australia’s health minister, Greg Hunt, told reporters the investigation had now finished.
For the past four days, the hotel where Djokovic is being held has become a magnet for an eclectic mix of protesters, including fellow Serbs, tennis fans, anti-vaccine activists and immigration advocates hoping to use the sudden spotlight to focus attention on the asylum seekers.
On Sunday night, there was no sign of the immigration advocates, two of whom had been arrested for climbing a canopy on Thursday.
Instead, the small park opposite the drab, unassuming hotel had become a sea of partying Serbians. Several hundred people sang and danced to Serbian folk songs as a framed photo of Djokovic bobbed above the crowd. Children draped in Serbian flags sat atop their parents’ shoulders as young people sipped beer and rakia — Serbian plum brandy — and smoked cigarettes. A few wore Serbian folk costumes. Almost no one wore a mask.
“It’s a party!” said Natasa Stojkovic, 45, as she and her husband looked on. Despite the festive atmosphere, Stojkovic said Serbians were sad and frustrated over the treatment of their sporting hero.
“Why did they let him on the plane” if they were just going to detain him, she asked, putting the tennis star’s chances of being released on Monday at 50-50.
“This is not an anti-vaccine protest,” Stojkovic said, adding that “everybody” there had already had two doses and a booster. “This is to support Djokovic.”
Cars honked as they drove past the hotel, on which someone had written “torture chamber” in chalk. Children raced around trees and juggled soccer balls even though it was almost 11 p.m. As scores of young people began to interlink their arms and dance in unison, a group waived and shouted at the window where they thought Djokovic was staying. In fact, the tennis star was in another part of the building, unable to see the park, police officers said.
“Novak is not guilty,” said Svetlana Mladjenovic, 64, clad head to toe in Serbian gear.
“The government stuffed it up,” said her 61-year-old husband, Milan, who wore a hat signed by Djokovic. “It’s politics, not sports.”
Like many in the crowd, they said they attended the tournament every year to watch Djokovic.
“But if Novak doesn’t play, I will never come again,” Milan said. “This is big discrimination.”
Read more: