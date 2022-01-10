Cummings, once called “Johnson’s brain,” who was instrumental in winning the Brexit vote to leave the European Union, is not without sin. During the first lockdown, in March 2020, he flouted strict rules and damaged public trust in the government’s handling of the pandemic. He drove six hours north, to shelter at his family farm, after he and his wife were infected with the coronavirus. Later he drove to a nearby castle known for sightseeing — to test his eyesight, he claimed.