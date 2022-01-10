“There are two protests in Kazakhstan,” said Kassymkhan Kapparov, an activist with the Oyan, Qazaqstan (Wake up, Kazakhstan) civil rights group. “One was caused by a surge of price for [liquefied petroleum gas] in western Kazakhstan, which is a peaceful demonstration. And what we saw in Almaty is an attack of armed criminals on the city. We have no clue who are these people. Locals would never do such awful things.”