The Foundation for National Values Protection, or FZNC, is funded by Yevgeniy Prigozhin, a St. Petersburg oligarch who has been added to a sanctions list by the United States. The U.S. Treasury says that Prigozhin funds the Internet Research Agency — the troll farm accused by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III of interfering in the 2016 presidential election by using fake social media accounts — and that he is believed to be the financier behind the mercenary group Wagner. Prigozhin has denied interfering in the election or having links to Wagner and did not respond to requests for comment.