Moscow is also calling for the removal of all NATO military infrastructure installed in Eastern European countries after 1997.
The Geneva talks will be followed by a special meeting of the NATO-Russia Council in Brussels on Wednesday and a session of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in Vienna on Thursday — chances for the United States to engage Russia together with its allies and partners.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that Moscow would face “massive consequences” if it invaded and that this week’s negotiations will test whether Russian President Vladimir Putin is willing to resolve the crisis diplomatically.
“It’s clear that we’ve offered him two paths forward,” Blinken said of Putin on ABC News’s “This Week.” “One is through diplomacy and dialogue; the other is through deterrence and massive consequences for Russia if it renews its aggression against Ukraine. And we’re about to test the proposition of which path President Putin wants to take this week.”
In comments to Russian news agencies Sunday, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, Russia’s top negotiator in the meetings this week, said that Moscow was “disappointed by the signals” it was getting from Washington ahead of the talks.
“Unfortunately, we hear all sorts of speculations about the fact that Russia should do this, should do something else, take this step, that step,” he said in an interview with RIA Novosti. “We have to draw a line under this period of trying to find a common denominator and being flexible. Now the other side must show flexibility. If they are unable to do this, then they will face a worsening situation in their own security.”
Read more: