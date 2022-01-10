Moscow is also calling for the removal of all NATO military infrastructure installed in Eastern European countries after 1997.
The Geneva talks will be followed by a special meeting of the NATO-Russia Council in Brussels on Wednesday and a session of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in Vienna on Thursday — chances for the United States to engage Russia together with its allies and partners.
Some of Russia’s asks are considered so unrealistic by U.S. officials that there is concern Moscow is making requests that it knows Washington will not agree to, seeking to send a message domestically and create a pretext for possible military action against Ukraine once those demands are spurned. Others contend Russian President Vladimir Putin has created the threat of a new Ukraine war simply to secure concessions from the United States and its allies in upcoming talks.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that Moscow would face “massive consequences” if it invaded and that this week’s negotiations will test whether Putin is willing to resolve the crisis diplomatically.
“It’s clear that we’ve offered him two paths forward,” Blinken said of Putin on ABC News’s “This Week.” “One is through diplomacy and dialogue; the other is through deterrence and massive consequences for Russia if it renews its aggression against Ukraine. And we’re about to test the proposition of which path President Putin wants to take this week.”
U.S. officials have threatened unprecedented sanctions against Russia, including potentially cutting the country off from the global financial system. Russia is already under sanctions for the illegal annexation of Crimea, malign cyber activity and the treatment of opposition figure Alexei Navalny, who was poisoned last year and later imprisoned.
In comments to Russian news agencies Sunday, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, Russia’s top negotiator in the meetings this week, said Moscow was “disappointed by the signals” it was getting from Washington ahead of the talks.
“Unfortunately, we hear all sorts of speculations about the fact that Russia should do this, should do something else, take this step, that step,” he said in an interview with RIA Novosti. “We have to draw a line under this period of trying to find a common denominator and being flexible. Now the other side must show flexibility. If they are unable to do this, then they will face a worsening situation in their own security.”
While building up forces on Ukraine’s border, Putin has accused the West of “coming with its missiles to our doorstep” and raised the possibility of U.S. offensive missiles being placed in Ukraine. The two draft treaties Russia released both proposed limits on intermediate and short-range missiles.
A senior Biden administration official on Saturday said the United States is willing to have a discussion with Russia about the placement of missiles in Ukraine and intermediate-range missiles more broadly.
But Ryabkov indicated Moscow would not be satisfied with just that, insisting on “legal guarantees” that Ukraine, Georgia and other ex-Soviet states never become NATO members.
“I have rather pessimistic forecasts in this regard, but we will persistently explain that without solving this key task, a productive dialogue will not work,” he said.
Amid the talks in Europe this week about Russian forces posted near its western border, Russia deployed some 2,000 paratroopers in Kazakhstan — part of a Moscow-led military alliance contingent that went to the country to quell unrest that broke out last week.
While analysts have said the crisis in Kazakhstan could distract Russia, suddenly splitting Putin’s attention along two fronts, others disagree. Gleb Pavlovsky, a former top adviser to Putin, said it could make Moscow appear even more serious during negotiations this week.
“For Putin today, it is very strategically important to demonstrate Russia’s readiness to display armed force,” Pavlovsky said. “His central goal is to show that Russia is no longer peaceful. Russia doesn’t need world peace and doesn’t promise it.”
