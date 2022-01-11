Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who ordered his security forces to “shoot to kill” demonstrators without warning, has tried to portray the protesters as foreign-backed “trained” terrorists attempting a coup. He has not presented substantive evidence to support his claim, though Tokayev has reestablished control of the country after inviting in a Russian-led military alliance to help him control the unrest. Russia has frequently deployed “peacekeepers” for extended periods to countries that Moscow fears are slipping out of its sphere of influence, often against the wishes of local leaders.